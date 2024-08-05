The Good Food Festival returns to Goodwood Racecourse featuring Jane Dunn

The Good Food Festival returns to the iconic Goodwood Racecourse on 16 – 18 August, featuring Portsmouth's Jane Dunn of Jane's Patisserie.

For three days, the picturesque grounds of Goodwood will transform into a culinary paradise, as food lovers from across the South come together to celebrate their passion. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn from the best in the industry and explore exciting new flavours, as well as create memories with friends and family on this fun day out.

Returning for the second year, The Festival Kitchen is a chance for visitors to learn tips and tricks from a fantastic line-up of guest experts. Hosted by Ruby Bhogal, star of the Great British Bake Off, high-profile guest experts from the world of television, radio and social media include food blogger Becky Excell, Jane Dunn of Jane’s Patisserie, award-winning vegan baker Philip Khoury, Great British Bake Off finalist Crystelle Pereira, Restaurateur and BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Sian Anderson and Jonathan Henry, the up-and-coming food content creator who is taking the culinary world by storm.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet the chefs at special book signings throughout the weekend.

The Good Food Market and Street Food Village will be back, with a huge array of food and drink from exciting and emerging exhibitors, including many local producers such as Bramble Drinks Company from East Sussex and West Sussex based Cat Burglar Dough Co, Wiston Estate Winery, The Pizza Oven and Fruitology, with their delicious alcohol fruit infusions.

Crumpys Smoke Shack will be there throughout the weekend, providing their notoriously mouth-watering brisket and smoked beef, handmade toasties will be available from The Horsebox and Korean fried chicken from Kokodoo. Holy Moly will also be serving a new array of dips and loaded nachos from their converted shipping container.

What’s more, sunshine sippers can unleash their inner mixologist by booking onto a cocktail masterclass session with cocktail expert Andy Clarke, from just £7 per person.

A feast for all the senses, there will also be live music from professional performers, ranging from soulful acoustic sounds and Mexican mariachi to Abba tribute tunes.

Family Activities at The Good Food Festival

Plenty of fun is guaranteed for all ages, with a wide variety of children’s activities taking place, including bracelet-making, creating coasters, and scrumptious biscuit decorating. Circus Sensible will also host drop-in circus skills workshops where children can learn to spin plates, throw diablo, swing poi, juggle, and even walk on stilts!

Event sponsors Lexus will also return this year with a display of their latest vehicles, including the all-new LBX. For those car-enthusiasts looking for an extra special day out, visitors can test-drive these vehicles on the picturesque grounds of the Goodwood Estate.

Good Food Festival is a glorious celebration of great food, fantastic music, and wonderful family-friendly activities. It's the perfect day out for foodies and families alike.

Tickets are available online now. Adult tickets cost just £12.50 with a family ticket for £27.50 (2 adults and up to 3 children) and children under 12 go free. There is a chance to book afternoon tickets from just £6.25 per adult. Group tickets are also available.

To find out more and book visit www.goodfoodshow.com/goodwood-festival/