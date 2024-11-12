The Havant Symphony Orchestra presents a musical reflection on the theme of ‘War and Peace’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At this time of remembrance the Havant Symphony Orchestra (HSO) warmly invites you to its forthcoming concert, a reflection on the theme of ‘War and Peace’, taking place at Oaklands Concert Hall, Oaklands Catholic School, Waterlooville on Saturday 30 November at 7.30pm.

The enthralling programme showcases an exquisite selection of well-known masterpieces including Tchaikovsky’s ‘1812 Overture’, Walton’s ‘Spitfire, Prelude & Fugue’, ‘Mars’ and ‘Venus’ from ‘The Planets’ by Holst, and the moving ‘Hymn to the Fallen’ by John Williams from the soundtrack to Saving Private Ryan.

The HSO is a vibrant mix of professional musicians and gifted amateur players of all ages which, under the umbrella of registered charity, Havant and District Orchestral Society, is dedicated to providing players and audiences the opportunity to experience a wide and enriching range of classical music.

We are delighted that this concert will be under the baton of guest conductor Major Steve Green of the Royal Marines Band Service. Please do join us for the uplifting experience of watching a live orchestral performance!

Tickets: are available to purchase from TicketSource via our website havantorchestras.org

Seats will be limited so booking early is recommended to avoid disappointment.