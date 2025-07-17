The Jive Aces "Keeping The Show On The Road" at The Spring, Havant

Thursday 14th August, The Spring, 56 East St. Havant. PO9 1BS. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £22.00. Box Office: 023 9247 2700

Get ready to jump, jive, and wail as the multi-award-winning Jive Aces take their infectious energy on a nationwide tour! The UK's undisputed kings of jive and swing are renowned for their electrifying live shows, guaranteed to get audiences of all ages moving in the aisles or on the dance floor.

This tour promises a night of real entertainment, overflowing with timeless jive and swing classics, alongside electrifying originals from latest album, "Keeping The Show On The Road". Released on 19th July 2024 on CD, Vinyl and all major download platforms, the album is a testament to the Jive Aces' enduring love of the genre and their ability to breathe fresh life into it for today's audiences.