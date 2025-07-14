The News Exclusive Offer! £25 Ticket + a FREE drink

Don’t miss THE events of the summer! Pack a picnic, bring a chair or get ready to dance the night away at one of the new symphonic spectacular concerts performed by a full orchestra in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy an evening of the epic film music of John Williams (Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, Jaws, ET and more) on Friday 1st August or all the hits of ABBA with a fireworks finale on Saturday 2nd August!

In an exclusive offer with The News, a limited number of tickets for either event are now available for just £25 with a FREE drink voucher!*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To claim this offer, simply head to www.portsmouthguildhall.org.uk and use promotion code: SUMMERNEWS

The Outdoor Summer Concerts of the Year!

Hurry! Once they’re gone, they’re gone!

*Processing fee applies. Drink voucher will be issued on event entry to be exchanged for x1 soft drink, beer or wine. Audience is welcome to bring their own food for a picnic. External alcoholic drinks are not permitted. Soft drinks are permitted as long as they are in sealed plastic bottles. No glass or cans. Camping chairs, deck chairs and rugs/blankets are welcome.