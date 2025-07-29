The outdoor summer concerts of the year coming to Portmsouth's Guildhall Square

Stars of the West End and the full Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will light up Guildhall Square this weekend as two open air concerts take place – An evening of the epic film music of John Williams, and all the hits of ABBA!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film music extravaganza on Friday 1st August will feature some of the most beloved music by the legendary composer John Williams, including scores from the big screen classics Star Wars, Jurassic Park, JFK, Jaws, ET, Schindler’s List, Harry Potter and more.

Then on Saturday 2nd August, you can dance the night away to all the hits of the Swedish pop superstars, ABBA, including Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Dancing Queen and many more! Featuring a host of West End singers including Annie Skates, who is best known for her role on ITV’s The X Factor, the evening will end with a fantastic fireworks finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pack a picnic, bring a chair and get ready to enjoy a night under the stars at the new Outdoor Summer Concerts in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square.

An evening of epic film music and all the hits of ABBA!

Presented by The Guildhall Trust (the charity which runs Portsmouth Guildhall) and Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, the events are amongst the first ticketed events to be hosted in Guildhall Square, with the Guildhall itself acting as a befitting and stunning backdrop.

Tickets for both evenings are selling fast at www.portsmouthguildhall.org.uk