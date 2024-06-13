The Polish D-Day story to be celebrated at event in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Discover the important role of Poland’s military during the Normandy landings at a special 80th anniversary event taking place at the D-Day Story museum in Portsmouth.

Poland’s navy, army and air force helped ensure that D-Day and the allied invasion of mainland Europe was a success. In addition to an exciting programme of activities an exhibition, in both English and Polish, will reveal wartime links between Poland and Portsmouth and the story of an amazing Polish spy codenamed Brutus.

The event is being organised by the British-Polish charity 307 Squadron Project in conjunction with the D-Day Story and will be a day of international cooperation between Portsmouth and Poland.

The Polish D-Day Story will be open on Saturday 15th June and Sunday 16th June, the event is included in the admission price for the museum.

The highlights of the event are:

"The Polish D-Day Story" exhibition in Polish and English

Presentation and speeches by invited guests (approximately 11:00 on 15th June)

Unique multimedia materials