The Royal Maritime Hotel launch new events

The Royal Maritime Hotel will launch a series of new events for the 2024/2025 season. The 'Saturday Night Fever' disco event was launched in June and on November 22, 2024 Lee Pashley will perform his famous and dynamic Robbie William Tribute. Lee Pashley combines Robbie's trademark arrogance with his own humour to give the audience an electrifying experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Spring Portsmouth residents will be treated to the hotel's first ever Tina Turner Tribute. Tina Turner will be played by Karin Bello, who is known for her passionate and dynamic tribute to Tina.

Better known as 'Typically Tina', Karen is a stage veteran from Los Angeles who started her career as a ballet dancer with the Pasadena Dance Theatre. Today she is known for her striking resemblance to the real Tina Turner and her energetic performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information can be obtained from the hotel's website https://www.royalmaritimehotel.co.uk/

The Royal Maritime Hotel

The Royal Maritime Hotel has just completed major renovations and is a registered charity. All profits from the hotel go towards meeting the needs of armed forces veterans, including serving and former seafarers from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, and Merchant Fleet.

Your experience will not only be memorable but also impactful, contributing to important charitable projects.