The Royal Maritime Hotel launch new events
In the Spring Portsmouth residents will be treated to the hotel's first ever Tina Turner Tribute. Tina Turner will be played by Karin Bello, who is known for her passionate and dynamic tribute to Tina.
Better known as 'Typically Tina', Karen is a stage veteran from Los Angeles who started her career as a ballet dancer with the Pasadena Dance Theatre. Today she is known for her striking resemblance to the real Tina Turner and her energetic performances.
More information can be obtained from the hotel's website https://www.royalmaritimehotel.co.uk/
The Royal Maritime Hotel has just completed major renovations and is a registered charity. All profits from the hotel go towards meeting the needs of armed forces veterans, including serving and former seafarers from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, and Merchant Fleet.
Your experience will not only be memorable but also impactful, contributing to important charitable projects.