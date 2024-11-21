‘The Snowman’ – A magical narrated live performance with The Havant Symphony Orchestra

By Havant Orchestras Publicity Secretary
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:09 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 17:04 GMT
The Havant Symphony Orchestra (HSO) is thrilled to invite you to an enchanting performance of the beloved classic “The Snowman” alongside festive music with audience participation.

Raymond Brigg’s timeless story will be brought to life by our talented narrator to the accompaniment of a live performance of the iconic musical score by Howard Blake, featuring the famous song ‘Walking in the Air’.

The concerts will be held at 1:30pm and 3:30pm on Saturday 7 December at the Oaklands Concert Hall, Oaklands Catholic School, Waterlooville, and will be under the baton of guest conductor Major Steve Green of the Royal Marines Band Service.

An enthralling experience for audiences of all ages, don’t miss the opportunity to gather friends and family and immerse yourself and your imagination in this delightful celebration of Christmas cheer!

Havant Symphony Orchestra up close
Havant Symphony Orchestra up close

Our narrator, Gyuri Sarossy, is an established actor of stage & screen, most recently spending 6 months as Mr Myers QC, one of the leading roles in Agatha Christie’s long-running show ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ in London. His career has brought him to many national theatres including the Chichester Festival Theatre and the Salisbury Playhouse, and he has regularly performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Gyuri is also an experienced voice actor, working across drama, audiobooks and gaming. He has recently narrated the hit children’s fantasy novel ‘Midnight Treasure’, and is soon to appear as Lenin in the BBC Radio 4 comedy ‘Lenin Forever’. He is very much looking forward to bringing alive the joyful story of The Snowman to our audiences at this special festive time.

Tickets: are available to purchase from TicketSource via our website havantorchestras.org

Seats will be limited so booking early is recommended to avoid disappointment.

