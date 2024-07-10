The Stansted Summer Festival returns for its fourth year of family fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stansted Park’s highly popular Summer Festival will be back for 2024 on the 13th and 14th July.

Expect an eclectic weekend of family fun, quirky entertainment and a little bit of the eccentric, all within the setting of a Quintessential Country Estate.

Experience another fantastic line up of live music and performance, with the return of iconic Amy Baker & The Swing Beats, the hilariously entertaining Iron Boot Scrapers and the spirited sounds of the Emsworth Concert Band. Two new music acts will be joining the festival this year - The Brassholes Brass Band and Brazilian Samba Rock band Tuto Tribe - If you missed them at Victorious Festival, you can catch them this weekend at the Stansted Summer Festival.

Running from 10am - 6pm daily, find a whole host of entertainment, family activities and displays. A highlight of the weekend will be the Napoleonic Association’s living history camp complete with re-enactments. Watch exciting mock battles and cavalry displays and see how people would have lived during that time. Get back to nature at the Forest School, or try your hand at Archery, Garden Games, the inflatable football wall or the Stansted themed Mini Golf.

Stansted Summer Festival

Pull up a deckchair and relax with delicious food and a cocktail, or hear an epic tale in the new Story Tellers tent. Get lost in the Stansted Yew maze or ride the miniature Light Railway.

Stansted Park’s Director David Bennett says ‘We look forward to welcoming you to Stansted Park for what is set to be a fantastic day out full of activities for all the family’

All festival activities are now included in the entry price and ticket holders can also explore the Mansion for a true upstairs downstairs experience for half price usual entry at £5 per adult and free for children. Book discount tickets in advance online at www.stanstedpark.co.uk to save up until midnight 12th July. Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, PO9 6DX