A Mexican Fiesta party featuring The Mariachis, lucha libre wrestlers and more is coming to Portsmouth Guildhall

The event, called Fiesta, features all the music, food, drink and frivolity you would expect from a Mexican party. Think beer, tequila and cocktails, burritos and nachos, a live Mariachi band, lucha libre wrestling, a rodeo bull, pinatas, lots of fun and games and where Mexican dress is positively encouraged!

Enjoy pop classics with a Mexican twist from ‘The world’s greatest mariachi band’ according to Capital FM’s Roman Kemp, and official band of the Doritos TV commercials – The Mariachis. With more than 13.5m video views and 500,000 Facebook likes the authentic South American band has appeared at major festivals including Glastonbury, Wireless and Rewind, appeared on many TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and were support act for Rod Stewart’s UK stadium tour and Michael Buble's 2020 UK tour.

The Mariachis will provide musical entertainment at Fiesta at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 7, 2023

Also taking to the stage will be a troupe of lucha libre wrestlers characterised by their colourful masks and high-flying manoeuvres, plus a whole host of interactive fun and games for all to enjoy.