Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre: 'Excellent, funny, disturbing five-star stuff' | Review

The Festival Theatre season continues with Sondheim’s 1990 Assassins – a heady mix of American carnival, music-hall turn and history lesson.
By James George
Published 10th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST

Sondheim is not, necessarily, an easy watch and this is not entry-level Sondheim – it’s challenging on many levels – but it’s Theatre with a capital ‘T’.

The piece is uber-American and a working knowledge of American presidents and those who attempted or succeeded in assassinating them would add to an audience’s enjoyment – but Polly Findlay’s new production for Chichester has much to recommend it even without such background.

Sondheim (and writing partner John Weidman)’s conceit is a group of men and women, all of whom have desired the death of one American president or other, come together to tell their stories and – ultimately – to preserve the memory of their actions by invoking just one more assassination.

A scene from Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre, June 2023. Picture by Johan PerssonA scene from Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre, June 2023. Picture by Johan Persson
A scene from Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre, June 2023. Picture by Johan Persson
The cast are uniformly excellent, with standout work from Amy Booth-Steel as accident-prone Sara Jane Moore, Harry Hepple as a camp Charles Guiteau, Nick Holder as a foul-mouthed Sam Byck and Danny Mac as suave, persuasive, dangerous John Wilkes Booth, ostensible leader of the group of killers.

Musically the show is classic Sondheim – all disjointed rhythm and multi-layered singing – but that’s the kind of Sondheim that works for me. The vocals wrap you up in fire and ice – in typical American fashion the women stay low while the men soar through the high-note clouds – and a beautiful sound it is, too.

Weidman’s script successfully navigates through humour (particularly from Booth-Steel as Moore) to anger (breathtaking, dangerous work from Holder) and to the eerie, as Mac’s John Wilkes Booth attempts to seduce an innocent Lee Harvey Oswald into pointing a gun out of a school-book depository one November afternoon in 1963.

A scene from Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre, June 2023. Picture by Johan PerssonA scene from Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre, June 2023. Picture by Johan Persson
I’m not entirely certain why half of the orchestra were half-hidden onstage, their presence being a distraction, but that’s small-fry.

This is excellent, funny, disturbing five-star stuff.

Until June 24. For tickets go to cft.org.uk.

Related topics:American