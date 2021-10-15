Auditions for junior production of Matilda The Musical to take place in Portsmouth

Matilda Jr poster

Performing arts school Theatretrain Portsmouth has been granted the official licence to stage an authorised junior production of the West End hit, Matilda The Musical.

And auditions are taking place this weekend and next weekend.

This will be a full musical theatre production, featuring professional lighting, sound, costumes and set, staged entirely with a cast of young performers between six and 18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written by Dennis Kelly, with Music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, the production will feature the authorised script and score, including the West End hits, Naughty, When I Grow Up and Revolting Children.

Director James Percy, who recently won The Best New Act of Las Vegas Award for a Las Vegas Residency, said: ‘I’m so excited to give Portsmouth’s youngsters the opportunity to perform in their own West End-style show.

‘It’s so important to give children the best possible training and that’s why our production will be run to professional standards, giving the cast the real-world experience from audition day through to opening night!’

Matilda The Musical is the multi-award winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, inspired by the beloved book by Roald Dahl.

It tells the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

Theatretrain Portsmouth will be holding auditions on Saturdays, October 16 and 23, for six-to-18-year-olds who’d like to take on roles such as the terrifying Miss Trunchbull, chocolate-loving Bruce Bogtrotter and of course the extraordinary title character, Matilda.

Rehearsals will begin in January with the production set to take place in July, 2022.

If you know a young performer who’d like to audition, for more details, email [email protected], go to theatretrain.co.uk/portsmouth.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.