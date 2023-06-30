Now, with the kids ready to make lives of their own, it’s time to sit back and smell the roses. But the change of the seasons reveals some shattering truths, leaving us asking whether it’s possible to love too much.

This is Things I Know to Be True, playwright Andrew Bovell’s vivid portrait of a family through the eyes of four siblings struggling to define themselves beyond their parents’ love and expectations, which award-winning company Bench Theatre is bringing to The Spring Arts Centre in Havant.

The play’s director Angie McKeown suggested the group try the play by the Australian playwright, which came to the UK in 2016.

‘I felt very passionately about this – I usually prefer to be performing, after years of being a drama and English teacher, I'd actually rather do acting than directing – but I couldn't resist the opportunity of being able to put this play on.

‘I saw it at the Minerva in Chichester and it was just the most amazing, visceral, beautiful and shocking piece of drama about families and messy lives and growing up – I loved it. There was something about it that was so sad, but at the same time so beautiful.’

The play only has a cast of six – the parents and their four children.

‘There are other people referenced, people in their lives, but we don't see them. It's a small cast, but each of those parts is incredible to play, and very challenging in different ways. The family are going through a lot in this particular year. And each of the four children, we see their issues on each of the four seasons as they turn.’

One of the children, Mark/Mia comes out as transgender over the course of the play.

‘That was something I was really keen to touch on. I have a son who's gay and does drag. Having always been an ally, Bench have done lots of very different plays and tackled lots of very sensitive subjects, but I don't know if this is one that's been touched upon that often.

‘I was really keen for there to be good and valid and honest representation of Mark's character as he transitions to Mia, and everything that they go through – it needed a gentle touch, and the actor who's playing the part, Aaron Holdaway, has been amazing and brought so much to it.’

The other children all have their own respective problems, and as Angie acknowledges, by the end all concerned can feel ‘rung out.’

‘It's emotional catharsis – you can't help but feel with the characters. You're taken on that journey rather then held at arms' length. You're right in there and then it punches you in the gut. It's very powerful.’