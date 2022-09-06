Musicals include the international smash hit SIX, returning after its sell-out run in 2019; the double Olivier and Tony Award-winning Girl From The North Country with songs by Bob Dylan; and the first-ever professional touring production of the musical comedy Bugsy Malone.

Dramas and comedies coming up this winter include Caroline Quentin in a revival of Shaw’s Mrs Warren’s Profession; Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards in The Lavender Hill Mob; Hayley Mills, Paul Nicholas and Rula Lenska in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel; and the West End hit Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of).

As previously announced, the Christmas centrepiece from Chichester Festival Youth Theatre will be Alan Bennett’s adaptation of The Wind in the Willows. Dear Santa will be an opportunity for young children to experience theatre for the first time; and the Christmas Concerts form the traditional festive season opener.

A host of concerts, talks, dance and stand-up comedy include Tim Peake, Stewart Lee, Jen Brister, Pam Ayres, Joe Stilgoe, Chineke! Orchestra, Dotdotdot Dance and the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Opening the winter season will be SIX (Festival Theatre, November 22-27). Divorced. Beheaded. Live! From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

Next up is Caroline Quentin and her real-life daughter Rose Quentin in Mrs Warren’s Profession (Festival Theatre, November 29-December 3).

What is Mrs Warren’s profession? Mrs Warren’s daughter Vivie has never really known much about her mother. A sensible young woman, she has enjoyed a comfortable upbringing, a Cambridge education, a generous monthly allowance and now has ambitions to go into law.

The Christmas Concerts (Festival Theatre, December 5-10) feature the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Collingwood and Chichester Cathedral Choir.

As Christmas nears, Dear Santa Live will be in the Minerva Theatre from December 10-24. Santa is determined to deliver the most fantastic Christmas present to Sarah, but he doesn’t get it right straight away.

The Wind In The Willows, directed by Dale Rooks, runs from December 17-31, staged by Chichester Festival Youth Theatre.