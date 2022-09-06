Fareham MP Suella Braverman and Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt join new cabinet formed by prime minister Liz Truss
THE MP for Fareham, Suella Braverman, and the MP for Portsmouth North, Penny Mordaunt, have been made home secretary and leader of the House of Commons respectively, as incoming prime minister Liz Truss appoints her cabinet.
Former attorney general Suella Braverman was appointed home secretary, replacing Priti Patel after she pre-emptively resigned.
Penny Mordaunt, who failed to make it into the final stage of the leadership contest after a jump in support for Ms Truss among Tory MPs, was appointed leader of the House of Commons.
It comes as Liz Truss appoints Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and Therese Coffey as deputy prime minister and health secretary, as well as making James Cleverly her successor as foreign secretary.
Ms Braverman, who became an MP in 2015, became the first person to launch a bid to become the next prime minister before being knocked out of the race and deciding to back the candidate who would go on to become prime minister.
The MP has previously been outspoken on trans issues, judges’ rulings, and what she sees as ‘woke’ politics, including workplace diversity training.
Within Fareham, she has championed improvements at Fareham Community Hospital.