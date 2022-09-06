Newly installed Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaving Downing Street, London, after meeting the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: PA

Former attorney general Suella Braverman was appointed home secretary, replacing Priti Patel after she pre-emptively resigned.

Penny Mordaunt, who failed to make it into the final stage of the leadership contest after a jump in support for Ms Truss among Tory MPs, was appointed leader of the House of Commons.

It comes as Liz Truss appoints Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and Therese Coffey as deputy prime minister and health secretary, as well as making James Cleverly her successor as foreign secretary.

Newly installed Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt leaving Downing Street, London, after meeting the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: PA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Braverman, who became an MP in 2015, became the first person to launch a bid to become the next prime minister before being knocked out of the race and deciding to back the candidate who would go on to become prime minister.

The MP has previously been outspoken on trans issues, judges’ rulings, and what she sees as ‘woke’ politics, including workplace diversity training.