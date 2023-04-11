I’ll confess, I have never seen the film, and before tonight, nor had I seen the musical version which debuted in the West End in 2002 before going on to have three professional UK tours (not to mention a well-received Guide Award-winning local version by CCADS, also at The Kings, in 2018).

And so I got to enjoy it for the first time with my own children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from their success with last year’s community production of Titanic The Musical, The Kings opted for this adaptation of Ian Fleming’s distinctly non-Bond novel.

Production pictures for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the community show by and at The Kings Theatre, from April 11-16, 2023.

Drawing on the well of local talent, director Jack Edwards has picked a fine cast. All of the principals perform well, and it’s clear to see why Georgia Deloise, as Truly Scrumptious, has previously landed roles in West End productions.

SEE ALSO: Behind the scenes of creating Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at The Kings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cohen Bates and Jemima May Rees play the Potts children on press night, and deliver well without being ‘stagey’, as do the rest of the children in the ensemble.

However, it’s the Vulgarians who get to have the most fun. Chris Ballard and Callum Tickner as the two hapless spies perform Act English with glee.

Production pictures for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the community show by and at The Kings Theatre, from April 11-16, 2023.

And John Bettesworth and Andee Jordan as the Baron and Baroness make a wonderful pairing. Jordan’s feisty figure makes a fine foil for Bettesworth’s spoilt man-child – their Chu-Chi Face is a riot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Daniel Vaughan’s Childcatcher is as creepy and menacing as you’d hope for the villain, without tipping over into pantomime territory.

Production values are very high throughout, the sets are packed with detail and nice touches – we particularly enjoyed Potts’ lab with his wild inventions. But of course, the flying car is what everyone’s waiting for, and the show more than delivers when the moment arrives. It is very well done – my boys gasped with delight and even this cynical old hack was impressed.

The resolution feels rushed with several key moments happening off-stage, but that’s the script’s fault, not the actors’.

Production pictures for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the community show by and at The Kings Theatre, from April 11-16, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the cast get a standing ovation it is thoroughly deserved. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, we do indeed love you. With tickets selling fast (several performances are already close to sold out), get in quick or risk missing out.