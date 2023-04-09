WATCH: Behind the scenes of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at The Kings Theatre - plus tickets and dates for the show
The Kings Theatre is gearing up for its fantastic production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and we met with some of the cast and crew to see what was happening behind the scenes.
Based on the beloved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming’s novel, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be flying into the Southsea Theatre for performances which are taking place from April 11 to 16 with tickets starting at £10. Recently Chitty and the cast of the show took a tour of the city and tickets for the show are selling fast.