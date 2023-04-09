News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at The Kings Theatre - plus tickets and dates for the show

The Kings Theatre is gearing up for its fantastic production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and we met with some of the cast and crew to see what was happening behind the scenes.

By Kelly Brown
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read

Based on the beloved 1968 film version of Ian Fleming’s novel, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be flying into the Southsea Theatre for performances which are taking place from April 11 to 16 with tickets starting at £10. Recently Chitty and the cast of the show took a tour of the city and tickets for the show are selling fast.

For more details about the show and to book visit the Kings Theatre website.

ALSO SEE: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang draws the crowds at Gunwharf Quays

Behind the scenes of the Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang production at the Kings Theatre, SouthseaBehind the scenes of the Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang production at the Kings Theatre, Southsea
Behind the scenes of the Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang production at the Kings Theatre, Southsea
    Behind the scenes of the Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang production at the Kings Theatre, Southsea on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanBehind the scenes of the Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang production at the Kings Theatre, Southsea on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
    Behind the scenes of the Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang production at the Kings Theatre, Southsea on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
    Behind the scenes of the Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang production at the Kings Theatre, Southsea on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur RahmanBehind the scenes of the Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang production at the Kings Theatre, Southsea on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
    Behind the scenes of the Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang production at the Kings Theatre, Southsea on Tuesday 4th April 2023 Picture: Habibur Rahman
