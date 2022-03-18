Evita is Fareham Musical Society's first major show since 2019 and it's at Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal

Their home theatre – Ferneham Hall – also closed at the start of 2020, and a new venue is to be built in its place.

And the company was a week away from opening Hairspray when the lockdown arrived.

Now they are performing at Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal, and are back with the Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Tim Rice classic, Evita.

Grace Campbell as Eva Peron with Jonathan Redwood as Juan Peron in rehearsal. Picture by Tristan Redwood

Based on the life of María Eva Duarte de Perón, it tells the story of a poor Argentinian girl who grows up to be the wife of the president of Argentina, worshipped by her people. A young revolutionary, Ché, narrates the rise and fall of the beloved matriarch of the Argentinian people.

The role made Elaine Paige a star on its West End debut in 1978, and Madonna played her in Alan Parker’s 1996 film version

Now FMS veteran Grace Campbell takes on the daunting role.

From left: Stuart Frank as Che, Graeme Clements as Magaldi and Grace Campbell as Eva Peron, in rehearsal. Picture by Tristan Redwood

She says: ‘Rehearsals have been really good – really good fun, we've had a bit of trouble with Covid, but it all seems to be back on track.

‘It's been really good to get back to doing a proper show again.

‘I have done a few shows since things have returned a bit more to normal, but the last big musical I was in was our.’

Grace has appeared in the society’s drama wing’s recent Sherlock Holmes adaptations as Mary Watson, and she adds: ‘I also ended up in the last Agatha Christie play as well because someone got Covid, so I stepped in at the last minute, just to make it even more fun!’

But she has been enjoying getting her teeth into the role of Eva Peron.

‘It's amazing. There is no other role quite like her. It's so intense from beginning to end - but it's so much fun. It's a lot of pressure to sing those iconic songs, and she was such an incredible woman.

‘It's incredible to try and get to grips with her and to learn about her and her history.

‘I've seen the film a couple of times, and I saw it when it came round to the Mayflower (with stage star Emma Hatton in the role) back in 2017.

‘I have tried to put my own stamp on the role, but where she was a real person you still have to try and be faithful to her as well.

‘As much as I like to take inspiration from some of the other amazing women who have played her, it's nice to be able to step back and go: what do I think of her, and how would I portray her?

‘I've looked into her life and the situation in Argentina at the time – it's very complicated, it's a lot to get your head around, especially when you've not really looked at that part of the world before.’

Her co-stars are familiar names too.

‘Jonathan Redwood, who plays Peron, he plays Sherlock Holmes in all of our plays, and I've played opposite Stuart Frank before, who plays Che – we were Sandy and Danny together in Grease, so I know them all quite well.

‘I think we're in a good place, and being with the band will bring it all together.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​’

The company is also offering free tickets to NHS staff.

They say: ‘As a company we’re all acutely aware that had it not have been for the truly amazing work of our incredible NHS over these past couple of years, being able to get back to what we all love and do best could have taken even longer.

‘Therefore as our way of saying thank you, we are offering this promotional deal…’

Present proof of NHS employment at the box office for your free ticket.

Evita is at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, from March 23-26. Go to newtheatreroyal.com.

