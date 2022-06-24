Fareham Musical Society stage Agatha Christie's final play, Fiddlers Three at The Ashcroft Arts Centre

‘No-one is quite sure why she decided to break her own mould and not write another classic Whodunnit,’ says director of Fareham Musical Society’s production, Jonathan Redwood, ‘but we are all jolly glad she did as it is a rollickingly funny play!’

The Fareham-based company have had huge success with Christie’s works in the past and this production is the latest in their long-line of sell-out shows.

‘It still has a strong element of Christie’s trademark in it. There is a murder and a mystery to solve, but it’s all tied up into an hilarious farce of con-men and mistaken identities. It’s amazing that Christie could turn her hand to write pretty much anything.’

Fiddlers Three by Fareham Musical Society is at The Ashcroft Arts Centre in Fareham from June 30-July 2, 2022. Pictured in rehearsal, from left, are: Marina Voak, Roger Trencher, Alan Backhouse (seated) and Graeme Clements

The play tells the story of a group of struggling business operatives who try to conceal the death of a wealthy tycoon to get their hands on an inheritance that could well save their bacon – but it seems the death was not as natural as it could be and the murderer might well have them in his or her sights next.

With slamming doors and people switching from one character to another with lightning speed, Fiddlers Three is a rarely-performed gem of a black comedy from the world’s best-selling author of all-time.