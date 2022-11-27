A spokesperson for the Portsea venue said: ‘Robin Hood, has been busy visiting our great city’s top sites and attractions, but has discovered he's lost some of his gold coins! To help find them, Groundlings Theatre is offering a reward of a free pantomime ticket for any returned gold coin. To be one of the lucky winners, follow our social media where clues will be revealed on locations.’

The theatre's executive and creative Director, Tobias Robinson said: 'Robin Hood will be coming to Portsmouth to face off the evil Sheriff and win the heart of Maid Marian. With exciting escapades, sing-a-long songs and all the classic panto gags, audiences can get ready to cheer for the goodies, boo the baddies and have a wonderful Christmas with our merry hero in tights as he comes to save us at the Groundlings Theatre'.

Paolo Parodi stars in the title role of Groundlings Theatre's 2022 pantomime, Robin Hood. Picture taken on HMS Warrior at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Cast for the Panto includes returning Groundlings favourites Daniel McCrohon from Portsmouth as the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham and Chichester-based Ryan Moss as the lovable Colin Hyacinth. American-Italian actor Paolo Parodi who is currently based in London, will be making his Groundlings debut as the dashing Robin Hood.

To provide further festive cheer to the local community, Groundling’s Theatre Trust have also teamed up with the Salvation Army to be a drop off point for people to donate toys, gift sets or tinned food for families in need, as part of their Christmas Gift Drive. Major Alec Still of Portsmouth’s Salvation Army said: ‘It is a tough time of the year for a lot of families, particularly this year in the cost of living crisis, we are delighted to be partnering the Groundlings Theatre to help those families in need this Christmas.’

Robin Hood runs from Thursday, December 8 to Saturday, December 31. Billing themselves as ‘Portsmouth’s cheapest professional pantomime,’ all tickets for the show are £15 each, or £50 for a family of four (with a minimum of one child) in the unique cabaret-style seating of the theatre’s Grade II* listed auditorium.