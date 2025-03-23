Hamilton at Mayflower Theatre: 'Everyone brings their A game' | Review

Marley Fenton as Alexander Hamilton and Company. Photo by Danny Kaan

Buckle up theatre fans, as the history-making musical, Hamilton has arrived at Mayflower Theatre and let me tell you, you're in for a revolutionary treat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

History re-imagined with a modern(ish) twist Hamilton tells the story of founding father, Alexander Hamilton and his role in shaping the United States of America, from the revolutionary war to the birth of early American politics. Blending hip-hop, rap, and Broadway in a unique and diverse way, whilst holding together a story so engaging, you'll be hooked from the very beginning.

The costumes are amazing, the stage looks great, and the cast, I mean just wow! So incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marley Fenton truly embodied Hamilton's ambition and drive, from his brilliant mind to his many flaws. You could feel his determination in every word, delivering rapid-fire lyrics with incredible energy and passion.

Billy Nevers is absolutely Burr-illiant! He brought a smooth, intense energy to Aaron Burr, making him both captivating and a little scary. His voice, so rich and powerful, especially during Wait For It. You could feel the weight of Burr's frustration in every note.

Roshani Abbey’s portrayal of Eliza Hamilton is heartfelt and moving. She captured Eliza's strength, kindness, and heartbreak beautifully.

Chastity Crisp's stunning voice as Angelica Schuyler soared through the theatre! Satisfied was a showstopper! and Ashley J. Daniels is outrageously good as Thomas Jefferson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I must give a shout out to Louis Maskell, whose portrayal of King George is a joy to behold, his comedic timing is simply perfect.

The entire cast are unanimous in their talent. Each bringing their A-game, the choreography is amazing and the energy on stage completely contagious.

Hamilton is more than just a revolutionary musical; it's a cultural phenomenon with a beat you can't resist and cast you won't want to forget

This production of Hamilton is a must-see and will be running at Mayflower Theatre for six weeks, so there are no excuses to not take your shot.

Until April 26