Hans Christian Anderson's Little Match Girl is brought to life by Dynamo Youth Theatre at The Pallant Centre, Havant

The play, which is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Anderson, is being performed at The Pallant Centre in Havant.

The play tells the story of an unnamed girl as she tries to make it through an icy Christmas, with matches her only way to make money. She later uses all her matches to make her happy.

It has been directed by Dynamo members Ryan Rock, Charlie Palmer and other senior members of the company.

Rehearsals for Little Match Girl by Dynamo Youth Theatre.

Company artistic director, Andrew Bowker, said: ‘This production is very different from the dynamo “norm” if you like, in that it has been adapted, directed and designed by the members themselves, and therefore input from our resident adult crew has been deliberately kept to a minimum. The directors have even included a short promenade walk for the audience to participate in, to fully immerse themselves in the telling of this classic story.’

Now in its 42nd year, Havant Dynamo Youth Theatre is a charitable company, which always welcomes new members aged from 11-18 years.

For more information on this visit their website, or say ‘hello’ to Andrew during the interval of the show.

Performances are at 7.30pm each evening with a matinee at 2.30pm on the Saturday.