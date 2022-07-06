On Saturday morning, 59-year-old Doug Scobie set out on 24-hour walk starting from Southsea seafront as part of an array of challenges he plans to take on over the course of this year.

Doug, a former weapons electrical mechanic in the Royal Navy, had initially planned to launch himself into the tasks to celebrate turning 60 in November this year, however the mission took a more poignant turn when his then nine-year-old grandson received a ‘shocking’ diagnosis.

Doug said: ‘It initially came about because I’m into my 60th year, I started it off with a bucket list of challenges, some physical, some non-physical. I was planning this for quite a while and then in August last year my eldest grandson, Leo, was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Doug with his two grandchildren, (from l to r) Rudy and Leo.

‘I decided to bring the two things together and use the opportunity to raise some money for a Southampton based charity, Abby’s Heroes, who have supported our family and continue to do so.’

Doug managed a total of 58 miles over the 24 hours and was joined in his efforts by friends, family, and three volunteers from Abby’s Heroes who were with him for seven miles.

‘Various people, friends and colleagues, came to cheer me on and walked with me for some of the distance,’ says Doug.

Doug, who has so far raised £1,300 for the children’s cancer charity and counting, has already scaled Snowdon, Scafell Pike and plans to take on the highest mountain in the UK, Ben Nevis, in September this year.

(From l to r) Sally Randall, CEO/Founder of Abby's Heroes and two volunteers from the charity.

As well as this, Doug is also learning sign language, reading six modern classics, learning the harmonica and several other tasks he plans to complete by his birthday.

Doug said on his Leo’s diagnosis: ‘It came as huge shock to all concerned. The diagnosis and the treatment were almost instant in their delivery, the treatment will likely be a three-and-a-half year road to recovery, a road that will have bumps along the way.’

‘He’s coping very well, for a young boy he’s very brave – a bit of a hero for everyone.’

Doug scaled Mount Snowdon, Wales, in March as part of his mission.