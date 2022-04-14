Head back into '90s nightlife with this double-bill at Titchfield Festival Theatre

Bouncers follows four nightclub bouncers and Shakers four cocktail waitresses, both observed through a night’s work. They discuss the customers they meet whether sober, drunk, belligerent, shy or outrageous.

The bouncers break up fights and the shakers fend off over-amorous and patronising customers, all the while reflecting on their jobs and their relationships with each other. The four actors in each play act out their own roles as well as more than 30 different characters.

Kevin Fraser is director of Bouncers; Mary Rose Finden directs Shakers. Kevin says: ‘Both plays in Bouncers and Shakers are funny and draw a sharp picture of the mores, attitudes and music of the 1990s. There’s no plot as such – it’s just another night at work, facing the public, smiling, often through gritted teeth, in an effort to help people make the most of their night out.

Bouncers is at Titchfield Festival Theatre from April 13-23

‘The plays are both very fast-paced and characters form and disappear in the blink of an eye. The audience will enjoy this whatever their age. If they remember the ’90s it will draw a wry smile as the may have encountered one of both of these scenarios themselves.

‘They can also reflect on how attitudes and what is acceptable to do and say has changed in what is only a few years.

‘If they’re too young to remember, then they might be astonished to see how much has changed: “Did people really say that sort of thing?!”

‘Mary and I are really looking forward to watching the talented cast we have assembled perform on stage, meshing and bring their characters to life, and thinking to ourselves: “Wow, people really did say that then!”’

Suitable for ages 11-plus.