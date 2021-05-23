Paul Danan attends the Once Upon A Time in London world premiere at Troxy on April 15, 2019 in London. Picture:John Phillips/Getty Images

Paul Danan, a former Hollyoaks and Celebrity Love Island star, is set to perform as the Mad Hatter in the show Wonderland.

This new production is similar to a sequel to Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland, and follows as Alice - now at university - returns to Wonderland and saves a place that she realises is very special to her.

Paul Danan starred as lead character Sol for four years in Hollyoaks and then went onto find further fame with stints in Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

The Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (021019-7981)

Joining the Hollyoaks star is Abigail Hancock as Alice, and Daniel McCrohon who, after an acclaimed turn as Jacob Marley in their pandemic hit production of A Christmas Carol, returns to Groundlings Theatre as the Rabbit.

Stephanie Dickson will perform as the Caterpillar and the March Hare, and Suzanne Ball as the Queen of Hearts.

Members of Groundlings Theatre drama school fill the ensemble roles.

Amy Harrison, Groundlings Theatre production coordinator, said: ‘Despite the forced early closure, A Christmas Carol was a great achievement for us.

‘Groundlings Theatre is under new management with a registered charity now in charge and we will be cementing our place as key to cultural and community offering in Portsmouth.

‘We are especially pleased to be welcoming Paul Danan in what we hope will be long lasting

relationship after a fantastic audition, and are excited to see what he brings to this production.

‘We are sure Wonderland will mark a wonderful start to summer!”

Wonderland takes place from June 24 to July 4, will still feature socially distanced seating along with a Covid compliant customer experience.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at groundlings.co.uk or via the phone on 02392 737370.

