The cast of Bench Theatre's Sense and Sensibility in dress rehearsal

Theatregoers have the opportunity to be transported back more than 200 years in a “fast-paced” new stage adaptation of a beloved classic novel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning theatre group, Bench Theatre is staging a performance of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility at the Spring Arts and Heritage Centre in Havant from Thursday (November 14).

Complete with Regency-era costumes and all the sparkling wit Austen is known for, this production promises to delight both fans of the author and newcomers to her work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For director Fiona Fairhurst, this production provided the welcome challenge to introduce Austen’s writing to modern audiences. The 40-year-old, from Haslemere, said: “Austen can sometimes be a bit of a hard sell to anyone who isn’t already a fan. I directed Pride and Prejudice with the Bench a few years ago and I remember my father being astonished when it made him laugh out loud.”

She explained that television and film versions of Austen tend to focus on the “smouldering romance” between characters rather than her “brilliant” wit and social commentary.

“Luckily Jessica Swale’s version has it all – sisterly love and conflict, romance, comedy, characters you’ll want to befriend and hang out with and the desire for social justice that still rings true today,” Fiona said. Audiences can also expect to see a “good old fashioned sword fight” along the way, she added.

Sense and Sensibility, the novel of which was published in 1811, follows the fortunes of the three Dashwood sisters Elinor, Marianne and Margaret as they are forced out of their comfortable family estate and relocated to a comparatively tiny cottage in Devon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Moss, from Emsworth, plays Marianne, who is known for her headstrong opinions and adoration of romantic poetry. Nicola, 37, revealed this will be her first time on the stage in almost 20 years.

“I did youth theatre in my teens where I loved performing in period dramas so when the opportunity arose to audition for Sense and Sensibility with Bench Theatre who I have admired for years, I decided it was time to put my nerves aside and tread the boards once more,” she said.

“Jessica Swale's adaptation of the novel for the stage is really fast-paced and funny and brought to life by our incredible cast. I feel so privileged to get to take to the stage with such a talented bunch every night.”

Sense and Sensibility will be performed at the Havant Spring Arts and Heritage Centre from November 14 - 23. Ticket prices range from £11-£13.

For more information and to book tickets visit thespring.co.uk. Or you can book over the phone via (023) 9247 2700.