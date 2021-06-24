Love Island star Amy Hart joins the cast of the 2021 Pompey Panto, Jack and The Beanstalk

Love Island star Amy Hart in the dress circle of The Kings Theatre. Picture by Andrew Searle.

Amy, who rose to fame after appearing in 2019’s fifth season of the hugely popular ITV2 reality show, will play the role of Princess Jill in The Kings Theatre’s traditional family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

As previously announced, she will be joined on stage in Southsea by the returning cast from last year’s production including Portsmouth-born, X Factor finalist and one half of Same Difference, Sean Smith, alongside resident dame Jack Edwards, James Percy, Julia Worsley, Marlene Little Hill and Peter McCrohon.

A keen performer from a young age, former air hostess and cabin crew manager Amy, from Worthing, has combined reality television work with a love for theatre, and has since moved into presenting industry red carpet shows.

The stars of The Kings Theatre's 2021 panto, Jack and The Beanstalk. From left: Jack Edwards as Dame Trott, Amy Hart as Princess Jill and Sean Smith and Jack Trott.

With 1.1m followers on Instagram, she has featured in countless magazines and regularly appears on shows including Loose Women and Good Morning Britain.

Amy said: ‘Theatre is my absolute passion and pantomime is something I have grown up with so I’m really excited to be doing my first professional show after Love Island.

‘The Kings Theatre is absolutely beautiful and I was so blown away when I first came here. There’s so much history and I can’t wait to perform on the stage as part of a pantomime family.’

Audiences can expect a huge sprinkling of fairy dust over an unmissable mix of madcap action, non-stop gags, brilliant songs and of course the 12 Days of Christmas.

Paul Woolf, Kings Theatre’s CEO added: ‘I’m delighted to welcome Amy to our Pompey Panto family. With an incredible passion for theatre and the performing arts combined with a fantastic, infectious personality, she will be

a real hit with our audience and someone who will settle in with our cast well.

‘Last year’s pantomime was incredibly special for so many reasons and will live long in the memory. I’m delighted that we can get the gang back together and Amy is a fantastic addition to that.’

Jack and the Beanstalk, produced in-house by the Kings runs from Saturday November 27 until Sunday January 2, 2022 with tickets starting at £18.