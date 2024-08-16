Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cast of Madagascar The Musical are currently in Aberdeen, but from there they are coming the full length of the country, for the final stop of their year-long tour in Hampshire.

The show is based on the massive hit Dreamworks film where Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle – the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape to explore the world, which sees our heroes all end up on the east African island.

Joseph Hewlett plays Alex, and says: “It's flown by and we've seen some incredible places, got to visit some amazing theatres around the UK and then also around the world, we've done Hong Kong, Singapore, Monaco.

It's sad that it's coming to an end, but it is a strange feeling, because we have been doing it every day. I think it's just going to feel so strange when it all comes to an end, and we've all become, as cliche as it is, like a little family on tour. You're not just working with these people, you're living with them.”

However, he admits he won’t miss having to wear the bulky Alex costume in the hotter months. It takes him about an hour to put on its three layers and his makeup.

“As it's got through into summer now, I try to get into the costume just before the show starts, because it does get so hot.It's a really heavy, heavy costume, and then obviously there’s the headpiece too. I don't know if I'll miss that aspect of it!”

And being a musical there are a lot more songs than in the original film.

"There are more songs just to add to the story,” says Joseph, “and we also we do have the classic Move It, Move It,” a key track in the film, “so don't worry, it's in there. Actually, it's there twice!

"I think my favourite number, though, is the opening number. It's one where the whole cast is involved – it's an eight minute number that introduces all the characters in the zoo. It really sets the show up.

“There are some great numbers. Alex has got, without spoiling anything, a song in the second act, which has a very kind of showbiz, Broadway, big red curtain kind of vibe and I'll say no more!”

The original film came out in 2005, and as the musical’s cast are now discovering, its appeal is becoming cross-generational.

"We're at a really beautiful time with the show because there are parents bringing their children to a show that is really nostalgic for them because it's been 19 years now.

“It sounds crazy because you don't think that it's that old. We're at a very lucky kind of place in the timeline with putting the show on because because of that reason.

“And the way it's written, it's very close to the original Dreamworks film, there are things everyone will recognise from the film. It really is one for all the family.

"The actual core of the film is really, really heartfelt and beautiful. It's about four friends that in the wild would never be friends – a lion is best friends with a zebra and that would never happen!”

Madagascar The Musical is at Mayflower Theatre in Southampton from August 21-24. Tickets from £15. Go to mayflower.org.uk.