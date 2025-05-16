Mark Addy (centre) and company in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at Minerva Theatre, Chichester. Picture by Manuel Harlan

With another season underway at the Chichester Festival Theatre, we arrive at this year’s first offering at The Minerva, Rachel Joyce’s stage-rendering of her own literary work, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

In a nutshell, a man chooses to walk the length of the country to visit a dying friend.

Fairly thin, you think?

Let me give you a resounding “no” to that.

Joyce’s text transfers beautifully to the stage and with an up-to-the-minute vocal score from Passenger, the show itself is brilliant.

Add to that some astonishingly good direction and choreography (Katy Rudd and Tom Jackson Greaves, respectively), a glorious interpretation of the score from Chris Poon’s band and a cast who, to a man, pay beautiful homage to intention, text, score and story and you’re onto a winner.

Mark Addy’s Harold is a wonderfully-crafted thing and, as his wife, Maureen, Jenna Russell gives us the most sublimely complex, simple woman. Both performances are layered, detailed, fascinating and a joy to behold. The two work together seamlessly demonstrating the fractured relationship of the couple and its coming-back-together. Wonderful, wonderful stuff.

None of the cast falter, but truly astonishing work comes from Jack Wolfe as The Balladeer. He wanders the stage; he comments; he illustrates; he leads, Dionysus-like, the rest of the ensemble and his vocals eat their way into your soul. He also shines when playing David, son to Harold and Maureen.

Amy Booth-Steel playing various well-differentiated characters – but particularly the vulnerable Queenie – shows her mastery of her craft. Leaping between characters, from scene-to-scene, I often wondered if I were watching the same actor. I was. And she’s good.

Madeleine Worrall’s very sweary Eastern European woman also warms the heart.

And Sharon Rose as Garage Girl has a voice to die for.

It’s beautiful, it’s life-affirming, it shows we can make mistakes, big mistakes, and still be worthy of forgiveness and redemption and, frankly, I hope it goes far.

A must-see, if ever there was one.