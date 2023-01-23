The joint runner-up in the 2021 Titchfield Festival Theatre Playwriting Competition, The Other Woman continues TFT’s 2023 New Play Season.

Wally is happily married to Christine. He is musical director of the immensely popular radio programme The Goon Show and has composed the theme to Hancock’s Half Hour. He is successful. But Wally has a secret – there is another woman in his life. Over 20 years we see how this other woman affects the lives of this couple.

Director Emma Bevan says: ‘The Other Woman is an interesting story based on a real person, beautifully written by playwright Ben Mead. In this play, there are moments of humour, drama and possibly a few tears.

The Other Woman is at Titchfield Festival Theatre from January 23-28, 2023

‘There are two characters: Wally Stott and his wife Christine. They are very much in love and while she is supportive, Christine has her own life away from Wally's showbiz lifestyle. This allows Wally time and opportunity to explore parts of his life he has kept secret from his wife. Whilst the story is based on the life of Wally, this play is very much about them both and shows how Christine has to face her own prejudice and challenges.’

Opening in 1958, the play spans a period of nearly 18 years. It explores the issues and difficulties faced by someone who decides to become who they really are, who they have been keeping hidden for many years and remains relevant today. Go along to watch a play which has it all: tenderness, tears, warmth and drama.

