As the organisers Trash Arts would say: ‘Ladies, jellybeans and non-binary sweets it is time to take to the streets as we bring back the Open Ya Mouth Fair!’

The first fair took place in Victoria Park in 2021, but last year’s event was sadly postponed, making this their second outing. It takes place on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 7pm.

Omar Mahmood Lagares is one of the organisers and will be the compere on the day.​ With the event’s return just over a week away, he says: ‘We've got all of the stewards, we've got all the acts lined up and we know what they need – it's all falling into place!

Salsa Katanga will be performing at the Open Ya Mouth Fair on April 29 Photos by Alex Shute

‘We can expect poetry, music, a bit of theatre, a bubble-ologist, magicians – this one's gone above and beyond we've got so much jam-packed into the day.’

Keeping the day free is key to the ethos of the event.

‘We will never charge for an event. It's all about providing access to the arts, and the ability to get involved with the creative community because one of the greatest barriers to that is financial.

Portsmouth rapper Matt Stevens, aka Blessed, founder of Word of Mouth

‘Especially in a city like Portsmouth where there is such a big socio-economic divide and there are people living on the breadline who can't afford to go to an event which costs however much to get in. There are so many organisations which charge for this kind of thing, but everyday people need an opportunity to get involved in creative spaces and be able to share art.’

There will also be a contribution to the day from Liz Weston and Josh Brown of Portsmouth Poetry who ran the Power of the Beat workshop program at Park Community School

And they also like to make the lineup as diverse as possible.

‘That's the diversity of Open Ya Mouth!’ says Omar. ‘We have open mics night once a month and the diversity of what comes through to those is what we're trying to represent here. In the seven years it's been running we've had poets, comedians, magicians, musicians, all sorts. It's about providing more than just one taste.’

With the event being in the park and open to all, some stay all day, some dip in and out, some just hang out for an act or two.

‘It's about providing something that everyone can appreciate and celebrate, even if it's not necessarily their artform,’ adds Omar. ‘And you don't have the anxiety of having to stay because you've paid so much – you're there because you want to be.’

The day’s schedule

:: 10.25am: Omar opens

:: 10.30-11am: Ingrid Mclaren (poetry and violin)

:: 11-11.30am: Open mic

:: 11.30-midday: Hudson and Lestrade (comedic Victorian music performance)

:: Midday-12.20: Open mic

:: 12.20-12.30pm: Salsa Katanga (dance)

:: 12.30-1pm: Downtown Pompey (queer adjacent dance theatre)

:: 1-1.30pm: Open mic

:: 1.30-2pm: Kailani Dance

:: 2-3pm: Park Community School

:: 3-4pm: Splat’s entertainment (theatre)

:: 4-4.45pm: Open mic

:: 4.45-5.15pm: Salsa Katanga

:: 5.15-5.45pm Peach Geez (rapper)

:: 5.45-6.45pm Word of Mouth (hip-hop crew)