The Hayling Island native and Southsea resident wowed the crowds and impressed the judges on ITV1’s Starstruck in February – embodying the persona of Christina Aguilera. She has gone from not thinking there was a space for her in music to venues ringing her constantly for bookings.

Beth, 33, said she has now achieved her lifelong dream and is pursuing her passion for singing. She said: ‘I’m now an official Christina Aguilera tribute act, which is fantastic as I’ve always wanted to do that. I never thought I would actually do that or be taken seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Remarkable TV. Starstruck: SR2: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Beth Jobber performing alongside, Megan and Michelle as Christina Aguilera. Picture: Guy Levy/ITV Picture Desk.

Most Popular

‘I used to tell people when I was 12 that that was something I was going to do. It’s really cool.’

The musician’s first gig since her appearance will be held at The Square Tower in Broad Street on May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skilled dancers will be joining Beth on stage alongside fellow Starstruck contestant, Tasmin Escott, who will be performing as her role model Adele. After overcoming her initial nerves and reservations about singing live, the songstress will now be performing in front of a hometown crowd.

‘I’m excited but also nervous,’ Beth added. ‘I approached the venue because it looked so pretty and I thought “my god I want to sing a Christina Aguilera song on there”.

Beth has turned her passion for music into a career and will be performing in Portsmouth next month.

‘I can’t wait to show people exactly what I can do, as I’ve never sung like this live, in a show that’s for me and my voice. There’s a lot of pressure because I want people to have a great time. I want to be a show rather than a gig.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth’s favourite Christina Aguilera song Ain’t No Other Man and loves to sing the diva’s cover of At Last by Etta James. Having previously written music with her partner for She Sees Red, Beth has now fully embraced being a tribute act and is confident the show will be a success – with friends, family and friends in attendance.

The musician said: ‘I don’t want to tempt fate but I’m quite confident in what I’m doing. My dancers are so supportive and really invested in doing a good job, as they’re a real part of the performance.

SEE ALSO: Horndean singer crowned winner of Starstruck

Tasmin Escott, who will be performing alongside Beth Jobber at the Christina Aguilera tribute show in May at The Square Tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’ll present something that’s hopefully really authentic to Christina’s live shows. Once I’m half a song in, I’ll think I’m Christina and really give it some.’

Beth added that she’s received an outpouring of support since Starstruck; one ‘diehard’ Christina fan who has seen her 10 times and been up on stage with her saying he’s never heard anyone sound as close to her as Beth has.

‘All the while, people seem to want to come to see and hear me, so I’m gonna keep doing it. ‘The nerves haven’t gone away but I do know that I’m supposed to be singing. This would never be doing this without being on Starstruck.’