Parades, pianos and poetry to feature in Ports Fest 2023 as they bid to 'ignite' a passion for the arts

The city’s annual celebration of the arts has launched its programme of more than 80 events taking place from Wednesday, June 28 to Sunday, July 2 – with the majority of them being free.

With a theme of ‘ignite, this year’s festivities will offer a multitude of experiences for young people, introducing outstanding emerging talent and connecting the community in the joy of shared cultural encounters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Keys promises to be one of this year’s highlights, with multiple events and workshops centred around our connection with the piano. And the public will have the opportunity to play pianos put out at The Cascades, Portsmouth International Port and The Historic Dockyards, or simply listen to others.

Portsmouth Keys is a series of events and workshops centred around the piano taking place as part of Ports Fest 2023

Another of the highlights will be a Mardi Gras parade, supported by Arts Council England, which is the culmination of a partnership with New Carnival Company.

The programme also includes an evening of music and improvisation with talented Harry the Piano, and Multi-Story Orchestra return with a performance telling the story of the life of The Volcano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Open Ya Mouth Fair is bringing free fun back to city centre park

As ever, the 2023 programme is jam packed with immersive events – there’s an evening with the ‘Banksy of Poetry’ Brian Bilston, mixing with a wide collective of local artists in a collaborative journey provided by 432-Nomads in ‘Ignite the Phoenix, and world premiere of author Kate Mosse’s, Ship of the Dead as a motion comic.

Multi-Story Orchestra will be performing The Volcano as part of Ports Fest 2023

Director of Ports Fest Erica Smith said: ‘This year’s “Ignite” theme has been a great catalyst for bringing all of our cultural experiences together. With the current economic climate, we have made sure that there are many free events for people to attend made possible with support from our partners, funders and sponsors.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture on Portsmouth City Council added: ‘Every year, Ports Fest delivers a diverse and exciting programme, which engages a really broad cross- section of our community. Whether it is seeing and orchestra playing in a multi-storey car park or taking part in a Mardi Gras, there is lots of fun to be had this year!’

Tickets are on sale now. Find out more at portsfest.co.uk.