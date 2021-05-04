James Martin will hit the road on his 2022 tour, visiting Portsmouth Guildhall on March 4.

The chef has been entertaining the nation with his culinary skills on screen and through his 18 cookbooks for almost three decades.

His show, James Martin Live, promises an exclusive gastronomic experience with live demonstrations, cooking tasks, and some special guests.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Martin. Picture: David Venni

James said: ‘I love going out on tour so I’m really excited to be announcing brand new shows for 2022.

‘We’ve had some really great fun with tours in the past.

‘Of course, I’ll be cooking and trying to teach everyone some tips and tricks but fear not, there will be plenty of humour injected into these shows so prepare to have a really good night out.’

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10am on May 7 on www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron