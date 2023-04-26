Lindsey will play a starring role in the English Youth Ballet’s (EYB) acclaimed production on Friday and Saturday and has enjoyed the last two months of teaching and coaching 34 youngsters from in and around the city who are part of the cast of 98 of the region’s finest young dancers.

‘It is one of the most challenging jobs I have ever done – but I love it. It is challenging because you are responsible for the progress of the young dancers and also for your own performance and the huge demands of each classical role. I am learning so much about teaching and I enjoy helping and watching the young talented dancers. EYB is a very special company that gives the young dancers a unique experience,’ said Lindsey, who danced with Vienna Festival Ballet before joining EYB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EYB’s ‘emotionally charged’ production of Swan Lake is set in 1895 Imperial Russia and tells of love, rivalry, greed and murder. Lindsey plays the Black Swan Odile, who she describes as ‘dark, arrogant and powerful’. She is looking forward to taking to the Kings Thetare stage - with the performances at 7.30pm on Friday and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday - and is excited by the boost it will give to the city’s young dancers, who have been preparing for the big event with rehearsals at Cams Hill School in Fareham.

Principal ballerina and coach Lindsey Fraser, left, who will be starring in English Youth Ballet’s production of Swan Lake at the Kings Theatre on April 28 and 29.

‘EYB is a great opportunity for kids to have their first professional ballet experience and get to learn a bit more of what it is like to be a professional ballet dancer. They discover the passion and sacrifice needed for a career in the ballet world. They’re so lucky to dance in such a great production and perform in this beautiful theatre where so many professionals companies have performed,’ she added.

Tickets for the show can be bought at the King’s Theatre box office on 023 9282 8282 or at www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34 young dancers from in and around Portsmouth who will be performing in English Youth Ballet’s production of Swan Lake at the Kings Theatre.