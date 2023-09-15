Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every note, every lyric and every tune was spectacular and truly depicted the importance of the rhythm and blue vocal group – and the woman who pushed them to success, Faye Treadwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carly Mercedes Dyer was phenomenal and she can most certainly carry a note effortlessly. She portrayed Faye who was the driving force behind The Drifters and their countless hit singles, and she performed beautifully with her solo’s filling the room with overwhelming emotion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THE DRIFTERS GIRL. Credit: Johan Persson

She held the audience’s attention throughout with her witty comments and like her character, Faye, Carly showed that she is a strong, powerful woman who could own the stage.

Hitting every dance move in unison and every high note, each and every actor had a tough part to pull off – and they certainly pulled it off with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miles Anthony Daley, who played George Treadwell, sang his heart out in an extremely emotional act where he dedicated a song to his wife, Faye after a turning point in the show.

THE DRIFTERS GIRL Credit: Johan Persson

It was clear that emotion swept across the audience like an unexpected tidal wave triggered by the intense and astonishing music from Miles and Carly - it was absolutely incredible.

Not forgetting Ashford Campbell, Tarik Frimpong and Dalton Harris who played multiple characters and yet performed with an unimaginable amount of poise and composure whilst singing in complete harmony.

The story travelled through the years with Faye explaining to her daughter, played by Jaydah Bell-Ricketts, how The Drifters evolved over the years and Jaydah was the glue that held each change together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The entire performance was seamless and everything from the costumes to the lighting and the props all contributed to making it a fabulous show which was a whirlwind full of comedy, sadness and happiness.