Review| "Absolutely sensational": The Drifters Girl captivates the audience with magnificent musical notes and extraordinary casting
The Drifters Girl, which graced its presence at The Mayflower Theatre, absolutely wowed the audience who were so impressed that there was a standing ovation at the end.
Every note, every lyric and every tune was spectacular and truly depicted the importance of the rhythm and blue vocal group – and the woman who pushed them to success, Faye Treadwell.
Carly Mercedes Dyer was phenomenal and she can most certainly carry a note effortlessly. She portrayed Faye who was the driving force behind The Drifters and their countless hit singles, and she performed beautifully with her solo’s filling the room with overwhelming emotion.
She held the audience’s attention throughout with her witty comments and like her character, Faye, Carly showed that she is a strong, powerful woman who could own the stage.
Alongside Carly was, of course, the remarkable actors who played The Drifters, as well as all of the other characters in a clever and well thought out way.
Hitting every dance move in unison and every high note, each and every actor had a tough part to pull off – and they certainly pulled it off with ease.
Miles Anthony Daley, who played George Treadwell, sang his heart out in an extremely emotional act where he dedicated a song to his wife, Faye after a turning point in the show.
It was clear that emotion swept across the audience like an unexpected tidal wave triggered by the intense and astonishing music from Miles and Carly - it was absolutely incredible.
Not forgetting Ashford Campbell, Tarik Frimpong and Dalton Harris who played multiple characters and yet performed with an unimaginable amount of poise and composure whilst singing in complete harmony.
The story travelled through the years with Faye explaining to her daughter, played by Jaydah Bell-Ricketts, how The Drifters evolved over the years and Jaydah was the glue that held each change together.
The entire performance was seamless and everything from the costumes to the lighting and the props all contributed to making it a fabulous show which was a whirlwind full of comedy, sadness and happiness.
Every song was exquisite. Every actor was sensational. Every costume was amazing. This is definitely a must- see show and if you have the chance to go, the only thing you will regret is that you did not see it more than once.