Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are 5 things to do this weekend, on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.

Southsea Thai Festival

A major celebration of Thai culture will take over Southsea Common this weekend – with plenty to do for the whole family.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are 5 things to do in the Portsmouth area. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival will take place across Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, kicking off at 10.00am.

The festival, which has been coming to Southsea for years, was postponed after yellow weather warnings stopped the event from taking place on July 15 and July 16, between 10am and 7pm. Find out more here.

Enjoy a summer walk

The summer holidays may have gone but the weather has been great – meaning plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy a summer stroll. You can find some of our favourite places to go walking here: 11 of the best summer walks in and near the Portsmouth area.

Goodwood Revival

The clock will be turned back at Goodwood this weekend when the popular Revival event makes a return. Revival, taking place from September 8 to 10, not only celebrates motorsport but is also a nostalgic experience in itself. Many of its guests dress up in period clothing and immerse themselves in a golden era with vintage stands in a specially-created ‘high street’, a fairground, musical entertainment, vintage aeroplanes and even a vintage cinema screen all forming part of the fantastic event. Find out more here.

Southsea Fire Station open day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southsea Fire Station will be thrusting its doors open this weekend, giving families the opportunity to have a fun afternoon out. The open day will take place on September 10 between 10am and 4pm and the event is taking place in aid of the Firefighters Charity.

There will be something for everyone including live demonstrations, fire dogs, face painting, raffle, fire engines and other emergency services, food and fairground stalls and activities.

Visit Marwell Zoo’s new arrival

The herd of Endangered Grevy’s zebra at Marwell Zoo has welcomed a new addition in the form of a new foal.