What's on this weekend Hampshire: here are 5 things to do in the Portsmouth area including a fire station open day and a Thai festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here are 5 things to do this weekend, on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.
A major celebration of Thai culture will take over Southsea Common this weekend – with plenty to do for the whole family.
The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival will take place across Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, kicking off at 10.00am.
The festival, which has been coming to Southsea for years, was postponed after yellow weather warnings stopped the event from taking place on July 15 and July 16, between 10am and 7pm. Find out more here.
Enjoy a summer walk
The summer holidays may have gone but the weather has been great – meaning plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy a summer stroll. You can find some of our favourite places to go walking here: 11 of the best summer walks in and near the Portsmouth area.
Goodwood Revival
The clock will be turned back at Goodwood this weekend when the popular Revival event makes a return. Revival, taking place from September 8 to 10, not only celebrates motorsport but is also a nostalgic experience in itself. Many of its guests dress up in period clothing and immerse themselves in a golden era with vintage stands in a specially-created ‘high street’, a fairground, musical entertainment, vintage aeroplanes and even a vintage cinema screen all forming part of the fantastic event. Find out more here.
Southsea Fire Station open day
Southsea Fire Station will be thrusting its doors open this weekend, giving families the opportunity to have a fun afternoon out. The open day will take place on September 10 between 10am and 4pm and the event is taking place in aid of the Firefighters Charity.
There will be something for everyone including live demonstrations, fire dogs, face painting, raffle, fire engines and other emergency services, food and fairground stalls and activities.
Visit Marwell Zoo’s new arrival
The herd of Endangered Grevy’s zebra at Marwell Zoo has welcomed a new addition in the form of a new foal.
The new arrival, born to mother Ellen and father Angus, arrived early in the morning of August 29 and keepers turned up for work on Tuesday morning to find the new arrival still wet, having very recently been born. Find out more here.