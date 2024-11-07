Sean Jones and Joe Sleight as the Johnstone twins in Blood Brothers UK Tour 2024. Picture by Jack Merriman

I first saw Blood Brothers on a school trip around 25 years ago, so I was certainly excited to re-visit the show as an adult.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the book, lyrics and music by Willy Russell, it tells the story of the Johnstone twins, who were separated at birth and re-introduced later in life with tragic consequences.

Sean Jones is captivating as cheeky Scouse lad, Mickey. With effortless charm in the first half and a seamless transition from light to shade in the second, his performance is excellent. His opposite, Joe Sleight, is equally wonderful as Eddie, the posh private school pupil with a huge heart. With powerful portrayals of the twins as both children and adults, the duo delighted the many school kids in the audience at this matinee performance, who struggled to stifle their giggles at their, many, comedic quips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vivienne Carlyle is impressive as Mrs Johnstone; the mother plagued by her decision to let one of her sons go as a baby. The depth of her character’s torment is clear for all to see, thanks to her emotional performance in both acting and song (Marilyn Monroe and Easy Terms). Her on-stage rivalry with Sarah Jane Buckley as Mrs Lyons is entirely believable. Together, their voices blend beautifully in My Child. Gemma Broderick and James Ledsham also put in great character performances as Linda and Sammy, respectively.

Many of the audience were on their feet for the bows. When the house lights came up, it was clear that several had also been crying – a true testament to the talented actors in this latest UK touring production of this musical juggernaut.

This production and the cast are brilliant. I was totally immersed in their story-telling and enjoyed the vocals throughout. However, I can’t say that the musical numbers will last long in my memory – in fact, the only song I even remembered was the spine-tingling Tell Me It’s Not True. It’s not my favourite musical, but I certainly think it’s worth a watch.

“So, did you ever hear the story of the Johnstone twins?” If you haven’t, I’d head to the Kings Theatre.

Until Saturday.