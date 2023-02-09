Mollett’s play – an economic, tight three-hander – is worthy of note and should be more widely known.

It revolves around Hagen, an East German citizen now living in England where he maintains a farm on behalf of its owner. His daughter returns from a visit to a now-united Germany bringing with her a new lover who triggers something in Hagen – a wave of negativity – and the play explores his subsequent actions in light of his past experiences, the secrets he’s kept and his daughter’s changing attitude to her father.

Roger Niven as Hagen gives a taut performance. In the flashback interrogation-scenes we – like his interrogator – can’t tell truth from fantasy. It’s a performance steeped in distrust and fear which motivates his every action in the play. Good work.

Breaking The Wall by Bench Theatre is at The Spring Arts Centre in Havant from February 8-11, 2023. Picture by Stephen Mollett

Erin Offord as daughter Rosa is self-assured and convincingly prepared to turn her back on her father in support of her misunderstood and mistrusted lover.

James Andrews in the dual roles of both Julius – Rosa’s new boyfriend – and the Stasi interrogator in the flashback scenes – plays both roles identically. This is no criticism of Andrews; it’s exactly what’s required. Can we trust Julius, as Rosa clearly does, or is he the treacherous, murderous agent Hagen suspects him to be? The blandness of both characters (again – no criticism of the writing or the performance intended) works beautifully; it confuses, it bewilders, it misleads. It also means that when Andrews has a throwaway comedy line, it works beautifully.

Directorially it could, perhaps, have moved further up and down the emotional scale and on occasions it becomes ploddy; more attack could shift this up a gear. Some thought should be given to the scene where Hagen attacks Julius, too. On opening night this was simply not convincing.