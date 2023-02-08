The tour of Mother Goose arrives in Chichester this week and while February is late for a panto (the tour goes on until April; we’re getting it early!) that just doesn’t matter.

What we have here is an untraditional traditional panto; everything you expect from good pantomime is here; singing, dancing, a man in a frock, laughter, peril, audience participation and sheer joy, but there is also a lot that is different, fresh, exciting.

It must be said that an awful lot of this particular panto is not child-friendly, but those parts will happily slide over children’s heads as opposed to causing awkward questions.

Ian McKellen and John Bishop in Mother Goose, at Chichester Festival Theatre from February 7-11, 2023. Picture by Manuel Harlan

The cast are mighty. McKellen, of course, draws the eye and the ear from the moment he sets foot on stage. The man is consummate. Granted, he’s no singer – but that’s irrelevant. He can make you laugh by doing nothing, not a blind thing, and can equally turn on a sixpence and make your heart break. For fans of the more traditional McKellen, he even gets to deliver Shakespeare. There are self-deprecating references to The Lord of the Rings throughout, too.

As Vic Goose, Mother Goose’s husband, John Bishop is wonderful. There is a genuine warmth about both the man and his performance. Presumably because of his stand-up experience, he is able to pull an audience in. He excels in the songsheet section in the second act – his connection with the public at its strongest.

Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Jack Goose has an astonishing voice – powerful lower register and full upper register – and has an easy way with the comedy. The slosh-scene between McKellen, Bishop and Conlon-Morrey is particularly well-executed.

Ian McKellen and John Bishop in Mother Goose, at Chichester Festival Theatre from February 7-11, 2023. Picture by Manuel Harlan

Also worthy of mention is Adam Brown’s King of Gooseland. Brown does what an actor should. His ensemble work is just that; slick ensemble. When needed to step up and take the lead, he does that with equal aplomb. The man is good.

It’s long – but doesn’t feel it. If that doesn’t say something about the quality of the work, nothing does.

Grab a ticket if you can. In the world we currently inhabit, this will lift the spirits.