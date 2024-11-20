Review | Come From Away at Chichester Festival Theatre: 'It's a 10/10 from me'

The ensemble of Come From Away. Picture by Craig Sugden

The Winter season at Chichester progresses with a visit from the national tour of Sankoff and Hein's celebration of humanity - Come From Away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Telling the story of the citizens of Gander, a nowhere town in Canada, during the darkest of events of September 11, 2001, as well as the thousands of airline passengers who were grounded there for five days following the attack on New York, the piece itself is heartwarming and joyous.

Odd adjectives for a piece based firmly on one of the worst instances of man's inhumanity to man, perhaps, but that's the point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this world that oftentimes seems populated with hate, here we are shown the overwhelming power of good – but not twee-and-sickly good, strong, powerful good.

The ensemble cast – many of whom were in the show the last time I saw it – maintain an attack and freshness that is a joy to behold.

The show itself is constructed interestingly; there are few identifiable numbers, the music all having a folksy feel and running, pretty much, as underscore to the whole evening, making this distinct from most other musicals.

The cast of 12's ensemble work is a wonder; they work like a well-oiled machine and not one stands above any other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They slip from character to character seamlessly and – which is more interesting – you can often think you're looking at another actor.

You're not. It's the same bloke who was on the other side of the stage 30 seconds ago playing someone com-pletely different. It's genius.

If I have to put my Craig Revel Horwood hat on and keep my 10-paddle hidden it's just to say a little more precision on the sound would help balance the spoken dialogue with any backing-vocals.

But this show and its cast and musicians are so fine I'm going to ignore it.

It's a 10 from me.

Until tomorrow.

JAMES GEORGE