​Review | Danny and Montgomery at The Southsea Cinema & Arts Centre: ‘Gripping drama and hilarious comedy’

​Danny and Montgomery is the latest successful partnership between Southsea Cinema and Pompey playwright Roger Goldsmith.

Philip Larkin’s poetry provides the running theme for Danny, the first of Goldsmith’s two plays and a thoughtful drama exploring intergenerational trauma in modern-day, working-class Britain.

Thirteen-year-old Danny faces constant bullying at school. After he bombs his speech to the Lord Mayor in front of his peers, he finally reaches crisis point. If only his parents provided the security he needs at home, he might talk about it – instead they are caught up in their own issues and he runs away.

From the get-go, there’s a constant drumbeat of domestic violence from the subtle to the brute force of EastEnders. But there’s more than soap opera to Goldsmith’s play, with a trickle of delicious humour and a clever structure of short, powerful scenes which help spotlight each generation’s own challenges and experiences. As the mystery of his disappearance unfolds, Danny not only discovers his own identity – he might just be able to break the cycle for his family too.

14-year-old Reuben Terry shows great promise as Danny while 18-year-old Freya Hawkes is a particular delight to watch as his friend Kate. Lee Ruttle gives a superbly authentic and nuanced performance as Danny’s Dad while Sheila Elsdon makes a highly impressive stand-in as Nan.

Montgomery is an altogether different kettle of fish – a hilarious comedy and perfect foil for the first half. Monty’s been managing a hotel front desk for 25 years (and counting, as we are reminded by his turning of the calendar each day). He takes pride in keeping ‘all in hand’ until guest Lily – a classy hooker – derails things and helps him imagine life beyond his dull, sexless marriage.

It’s both touching and an absolute joy to watch – I can’t recently recall a play that had its audience laughing so much. Patric Howe’s acting is pitch-perfect and his timing immaculate, while Leigh Cunningham (who also plays Danny’s Mum in the first play) proves her impressive versatility.

I understand there’s still a handful of tickets available for remaining nights – best grab them while you can!

Until October 27.