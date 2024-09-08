Yeukayi Ushe as Genie in Aladdin. Picture by Deen van Meer

Transforming a classic Disney film onto the stage is always a gamble, but it's fair to say it's paid off when it comes to Aladdin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show flew into The Mayflower this week full of glitz and glamour and complete with the original songs, and many new compositions such as Proud of Your Boy, Diamond in The Rough and Somebody’s Got Your Back, all of which are played beautifully by an outstanding orchestra.

The show is an exhilarating and enthralling journey full of magic, laughter and love, with an array of talent set in the fictional kingdom of Agrabah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The colourful costumes and impressive stage production leave the audience fascinated and amazed and the film's most famous number did not disappoint as Aladdin, played by Gavin Adams, and Jasmine, played by Desmonda Cathabel, were lifted above the stage on a magic carpet for an absolutely stunning performance of A Whole New World.

Both lead characters had strong vocals which captivated the audience and beautifully told the story of a homeless young man who fell in love with a princess and faced a battle to win her heart, with the help of an all powerful genie and three magic wishes.

The show’s villain, Jafar, was accompanied by Iago who unlike the film was not a parrot but a human who brought a comic element to an evil pairing.

But the star of the show was undeniably Genie, played by Yeukayi Ushe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His dazzling persona and sense of humour had the audience eating out of the palm of his hand and spectacular performances such as Friend Like Me and Prince Ali were thoroughly entertaining and memorable, flanked by dazzling dancers and with a nod to popular culture such as Strictly Come Dancing, which saw the stage turned into a ballroom.

This show is a magical and enchanting step back in time to an era of popular ’90s Disney films and it’s wonderful to be immersed in the world of Aladdin once again.

Go and see Aladdin if you can – you won’t regret it!

Until September 29.