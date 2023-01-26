I was excited, therefore, to attend their latest production, Evita, the story of Argentine political leader, Eva Peron.

Laura Hill did a fantastic job in the titular role. With impressive vocals and a commanding stage presence, she encapsulated the drive, charisma and passion of the character with ease. On the Balcony of the Casa Rosada (perhaps better known as Don’t Cry for Me Argentina) was stunning. Toby Vanhaecke was equally impressive as Che. He demonstrated great range and vocal ability, as he effortlessly guided the audience through the story. Mike Pavitt gave a solid performance as Juan Peron, while Liam Baker lit up the stage with On This Night of a Thousand Stars. Elsewhere, Another Suitcase in Another Hall was a real highlight – the three young women complemented one another’s voices beautifully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SOS are staging Evita at MAST Mayflower Studios from January 25-28, 2023

The ensemble did a great job, however, at times the performance seemed a little tentative, particularly when it came to stage entrances. Perhaps this could be attributed to first-night nerves. Rest assured, when confident, this is a very talented bunch. A New Argentina, to close Act One, showcased their obvious vocal talent, with exquisite harmonies and real attack.

With simple but effective staging, I was delighted to see the band on stage throughout the show – a rarity. A central projector was used effectively throughout, often displaying photos of the real Eva Peron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It isn’t my favourite Lloyd-Webber musical, but I’ll be sure to keep an eye on what SOS are up to in the future. A very enjoyable evening.