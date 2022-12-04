Review | Operation Santa at TPS Studio, Petersfield: 'This show deserves a bigger stage'

The pandemic meant a two year delay to its debut, but it was certainly worth the wait.

When Santa is suspiciously taken ill with a stress related illness, two plucky young children form a secret (ELF) society to uncover the truth.

Maisy Wallace shines as Emily Watson, leader of ELF. With sass and stage presence in abundance, her big number, Civil Obedience, is a real highlight. Christopher McCrohon was equally fantastic, displaying a maturity beyond his years. His solo, Anymore, was heart-wrenchingly incredible. It’s a shame there was not a pause for him to receive the rapturous applause he deserved. Every child performed superbly, under the ever-professional direction of John-Paul McCrohon.

The stars of Operation Santa, which had its premiere at TPS Studio, Petersfield on December 2-3, 2022

The adult cast is comprised of supremely talented actors from the local theatre circuit, but it was two unfamiliar faces to me, whose characters particularly stood out. Lucas Bradshaw and Aaron Hayes as Ed Dimley and Charlie Hackett, respectively, were brilliant. Their solos, The Truth and If She Were Mine, were among the best of the 13 original songs. Elsewhere, The Blitzen Bullet, which cheekily paid homage to Greased Lightnin’, was a very popular number with the crowd.

With new, unfamiliar, material, it can occasionally be difficult to keep up, particularly with faster tracks. That said, I was able to understand every word, a combination of clever lyrics and great diction from all.