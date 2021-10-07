Review | Priscilla, Queen of The Desert at Mayflower Theatre: 'Nothing short of magic'

Priscilla Queen of The Desert is at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton in October 2021.

Featuring a multitude of dazzling, awe inspiring costumes, that has the audience captivated and smiles sneaking further and further across faces as the show went on.

This trio of extravagant ‘ladies’ are on a heart-warming journey of self-discovery which had the audience hanging on their every over-pronounced word.

Homophobia, fatherhood and grief are some of the weighty themes tackled in this surprisingly light – and raunchy – classic, as two drag queens and a transsexual board a beaten up or ‘shabby chic’ old bus and set out on a transformative road trip from Sydney to Alice Springs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If anyone had any doubt that lip-syncing was a fine-art, Adam/Felicia (Nick Hayes) expells all queries with one sweep of a petticoat and quiver of a lip.

The audience, a refreshing blend of ages and genders, were in fits of laughter from the very beginning from a script with no absence of innuendo or quick-witted remarks and production values that are upheld across all areas of the show.

Facing all-manner of complications along the way, assault, vandalism and marriage breakdowns to name a few, the trio face everything with courage and class, altering outlooks on homophobia across the arid Australian outback.

In one final scene, the ladies reach their road trip’s final destination and deliver a sensational performance to their adoring fans, in which set transitions and choreography would appear so flawless that one may suspend belief enough to determine that this production was nothing short of magic.

Priscilla runs until Saturday, October 9. Go to mayflower.org.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.