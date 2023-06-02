The concept for the show was simple. In between narration of The Dubliners’ history, as told by the multi-talented Ged Graham (writer, director, instrumentalist, and vocalist), the cast would passionately break out into the classic songs which led to The Dubliners’ fame. The performance is light on the history and, at times, bordering on the saccharine, but is overall a good night out.

The first act is playful and energetic, with the 76-year-old Graham dancing around on stage and cracking jokes. As Graham invites the entire audience to the bar (‘It’s a free bar’) and introduces us to his musical grandson, Adam Evans, with anecdotes of his childhood, we felt as though we were in O’Donoghue’s Pub with the band. Evans was pure energy, with his rough vibrant vocals filling the space as he played his guitar.

Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners

However, while the first act is centred around the youthful beginnings in 1962, the second act is introspective. The colour of the stage turns blue as the cast reflects on the changes that Dublin, and the Dubliners, went through as the years flew by. The music changes from lively jigs to mournful ballads which showcase Graham’s beautiful vibrato. I had genuine shivers during his rendition of The Town I Love So Well in remembrance of founding member, Luke Kelly, who passed away at age 43.

The showcase isn’t simply a retelling of The Dubliner’s history and a reenactment of their popular songs. Rather, it is a reflection of the human condition and nostalgia for a time that has long passed. Generations, both on stage and in the audience, were united in a shared musical tradition, poignantly symbolised by the passing of the tin whistle from grandfather to grandson.