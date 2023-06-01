Leading the Friday in the Kids Arena will be the Pompey Panto who will be performing Dame Nellie Saves Panto, a production by Southsea’s Kings Theatre.

Saturday’s headliner Pop Kids will host a summer singalong for all the family with its Big Summer Bash, with music from Disney classics to chart toppers.

The Victorious Kids Arena in a previous year Picture: James White Photography

World-class beatboxer SK Shlomo, who’s worked with the likes of Björk and Ed Sheeran are bringing their critically acclaimed Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure to the festival for a headline Sunday show.

The performance will offer families an interactive showcase of the fundamentals of beatboxing right through to the most unbelievable and mind-boggling of sounds. The fun doesn’t stop here with meet and greets across the weekend with Sonic The Hedgehog, family favourite Bluey, plus a host of wild roaming dinosaurs.

This year’s main stages line-up includes Jamiroquai, Kasabian, Mumford & Sons and Alt-J.

Victorious’ Kids Arena is a mini festival packed with activities to keep families and little ones entertained, including live performances, adventure activities and meet and greets with favourite children's characters. All Kids Arena attractions are free, and with kids’ entry prices from £1, Victorious says it is one of the best-value festivals for families in the UK.

For little adventurers, the Lidl Mudder Zone will give kids a taste of the legendary Tough Mudder event, and little ones can run wild in the Action Blast Nerf Arena and work on their sporting skills with Sport 4 Kids. Elsewhere, the festival performers of the future will get the chance at a festival performance with Kids Karaoke and learn how to rock out with Rock School. There will also be Lego stations, Jedi training, princess performances, baby raves, bouncy castles, colouring in and art walls more.

The Lupilu Baby Change & Feeding Tent sponsored by Lidl, will also be back.