Review: The Commitments at The Kings Theatre, Southsea: 'I’d thoroughly recommend this feel-good show'

Admittedly, that’s as far as my knowledge went before seeing this professional touring production.

The smash-hit musical, directed by Andrew Linnie, is based on Roddy Doyle’s book and the subsequent Bafta-winning 1991 film. This stage adaptation rattles through countless soul classics, as the story follows Jimmy Rabbitte’s efforts to piece together a band in Dublin.

Within moments, it was clear that the crowd were in for a treat. The opening Christmas party scene sees Deco (Ian McIntosh) take the mic for a rousing rendition of Proud Mary. I was not surprised to learn that McIntosh has previously played this role on the West End. His effortless vocals were flawless and it was hard to take your eyes off him.

The cast in rehearsal for The Commitments, taken on August 24, 2022 in London. Picture by Ellie Kurttz

That said, the whole cast was sensational, with many playing instruments on-stage. Papa Was A Rolling Stone, Signed Sealed Delivered and (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction were highlights.

The female trio harmonised to perfection, with tracks such as Think and Chain of Fools, despite initially having us on that they couldn’t sing. Ronnie Yorke entertained as Mickah, with a crowd-pleasing comedic performance. Former Coronation Street star, Nigel Pivaro, also got plenty of laughs as Jimmy’s Da.

Special mention goes to Tim Blazdell for his very clever and resourceful set design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the excellent encore, the vast majority of the audience were on their feet, dancing, clapping and in singing along in fine voice. I’m pleased to say that Mustang Sally did not disappoint!

Whether you’re a fan of The Commitments or new to it like me, I’d thoroughly recommend this feel-good show to anyone.