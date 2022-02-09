I have never seen an episode of their television show, my only touch-points being Eric’s signature glasses and a foggy memory of a dance involving Angela Rippon.

Cue some justified eye rolling from readers.

I thought I would to be doing a fair amount of that too, bracing myself for a ham-fest straight out of some dusty corner of the BBC archives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Hiddleston. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

But it is testament to this production that being as apathetic as I was to the double-act, within minutes I was swept away by the benign silliness of it all.

And a cameo appearance by a Hollywood star did not hurt either.

The play stars a duo inspired by Morecambe and Wise, in both senses of the phrase, who spend the entire show avoiding doing what they were ‘hired’ to do – impersonate the TV legends.

Thom Tuck and Dennis Herdman in The Play What I Wrote. Picture by Manuel Harlan

In the process, they unwittingly improvise a variety show in the style of their icons, complete with musical numbers, slapstick comedy, silly walks, prop gags and an inflatable palm tree or two.

The script is laced with puns that any dad would be proud of, delivered at a breakneck pace by Dennis Herdman and Thom Tuck, the latter of whom spent most of the show with his hair stuck to his face through sheer exertion.

You would be forgiven for thinking thus far that this is a two-man show – when in fact there are a couple of other important roles.

Mitesh Soni plays Arthur the plumber, who himself plays several characters, including a whole village of French proletariats and Scarlett Johansson.

Confused? You should be –but his cute charm cuts through the madness.

The other role goes to a selection of mystery guests that send up themselves, a la Ricky Gervais’ Extras.

I was expecting someone like Les Dennis (sorry Les), so imagine my shock when A-lister Tom Hiddleston of Marvel fame walks out from the wings.

The Olivier winner and Tony nominee was clearly not afraid to laugh at himself – and neither was the audience.

And just when I thought it could not get any more surreal, I can now say I have seen Loki have his head chopped off while dressed as Marie Antoinette.

(If you want to understand what I just said, it’s worth the price of a ticket.)

I have been to the theatre a few times since the pandemic began, but this was my first reminder in a long while of how joyous it is to be in a room filled with laughter.

And while I still cannot claim to be an expert on Morecambe and Wise, I now understand a fraction of why they were so beloved by so many.

Until February 12.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron